ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Commerzbank began coverage on ALSTOM/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ALSTOM/ADR has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

