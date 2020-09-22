Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,960.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,223.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,636.38. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,482.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 31.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

