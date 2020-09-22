Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.69.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $284,140.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $230,588.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $952,795. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 658.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

