American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAL shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $12.35. 1,129,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,965,164. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.75. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $31.67.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -18.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,724 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,887,000 after buying an additional 49,612 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 125.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,632 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 107,130 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,192 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,542 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

