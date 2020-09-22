American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.06.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $79.36 on Friday. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average of $82.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,582,323,000 after buying an additional 2,807,179 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $149,837,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,479,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,057 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $80,306,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $75,933,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

