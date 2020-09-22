American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Shares Down 7%

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) shares dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.63 and last traded at $20.21. Approximately 780,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 679,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEL shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.
The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 572.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,578.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (NYSE:AEL)
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
