American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Shares Down 7%

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) shares dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.63 and last traded at $20.21. Approximately 780,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 679,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEL shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 572.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,578.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.