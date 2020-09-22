American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Stock Price Down 6%

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)’s stock price fell 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.24. 875,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 557,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $676.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.0708 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 224,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 170,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 346,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

