Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FOLD. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.85.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $16.13.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.10% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jay Barth sold 30,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,594.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 39,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $613,859.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,241,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 474,008 shares of company stock worth $7,344,140. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $34,665,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 153.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,121,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,080,000 after buying an additional 2,492,623 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,068,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,625,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,423,000 after buying an additional 867,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,821,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.