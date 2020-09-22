Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Down 7.7%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s share price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.41 and last traded at $13.48. 2,315,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,969,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOLD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 129.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Jay Barth sold 28,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $423,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $423,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 880,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,488,510.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 474,008 shares of company stock worth $7,344,140 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,833,000 after purchasing an additional 132,427 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 18.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 29,880 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,665,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

