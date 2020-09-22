Analysts Anticipate Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.85. Agilent Technologies posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.05.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.62. The company had a trading volume of 845,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,595. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $103.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,948.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock worth $8,219,555.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

