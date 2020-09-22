Analysts Anticipate Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Apache reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apache.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.25. Apache had a negative net margin of 154.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.99 million.

NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.24. 5,691,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,179,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Apache has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 4.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

