Analysts Anticipate Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.40. Fastenal also reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

Shares of FAST traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $44.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,551,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,722. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $192,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 98.6% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

