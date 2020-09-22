Analysts Anticipate Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $470.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to announce sales of $470.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $486.00 million and the lowest is $455.50 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $490.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $472.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNV. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

SNV traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.50. 1,604,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,213 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,321,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,426,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,074,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,587,000 after buying an additional 80,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.