Analysts Expect Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $955.20 Million

Brokerages expect that Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) will post $955.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $959.00 million and the lowest is $951.40 million. Delphi Technologies posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.30. Delphi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Delphi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Delphi Technologies by 26.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,917,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,303,000 after buying an additional 1,454,240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,954 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,303,000. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 124.6% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,067,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Delphi Technologies by 6,412.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,036,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Delphi Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.05. 1,044,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,500. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.71. Delphi Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

