Analysts Expect EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Announce -$0.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). EXACT Sciences posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EXACT Sciences.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $268.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $111,895.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,519.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $835,942.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,638.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,721,343 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,405,000 after purchasing an additional 340,334 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 615,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,520,000 after purchasing an additional 45,303 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,138,000 after purchasing an additional 46,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $72.92. 1,580,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,944. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -67.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. EXACT Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $113.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.89.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

