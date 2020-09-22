Analysts Expect Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) to post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmer Bros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.07). Farmer Bros reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmer Bros will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.18). Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 7.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

NASDAQ:FARM traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,283. Farmer Bros has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $82.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Farmer Bros during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

