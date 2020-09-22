Analysts Expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. Gladstone Commercial also reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.46). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.58 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOD. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 191,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,076. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.34. The company has a market cap of $577.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.53 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is 94.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

