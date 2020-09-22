Analysts Expect Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) to Post -$1.64 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) will post earnings per share of ($1.64) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interpace Diagnostics Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.72). Interpace Diagnostics Group reported earnings of ($1.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will report full-year earnings of ($5.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($3.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 110.80% and a negative return on equity of 145.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDXG shares. ValuEngine lowered Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Interpace Diagnostics Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Interpace Diagnostics Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 86,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

