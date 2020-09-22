Analysts Expect Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) to Post $2.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) will post $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the highest is $2.33. Meritage Homes reported earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $9.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.97 to $9.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $12.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.96 million.

MTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $201,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,491,499. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,205,000 after purchasing an additional 219,855 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after purchasing an additional 80,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,119,000 after purchasing an additional 51,896 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 173,360 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 540,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 70,461 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded up $5.57 on Tuesday, reaching $107.30. The company had a trading volume of 428,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,801. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

