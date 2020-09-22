Analysts Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Post -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.51). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.76 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Cfra cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 6,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $122,839.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $26,888.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,485 shares of company stock worth $1,536,735. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 220,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

NKTR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.81. 11,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.77. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

