Analysts Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) to post ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.40). Park Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 177.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.41). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.67 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE:PK traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,195,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,515. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 151.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

