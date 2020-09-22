Analysts Expect Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. Sonic Automotive posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sonic Automotive.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 11,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $417,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,065,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,606,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,445 shares of company stock worth $3,262,467 in the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 208.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 75.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 254.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

SAH stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.13. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.