Analysts Set El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) PT at $15.67

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOCO. BidaskClub downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised El Pollo LoCo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 20,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,435. El Pollo LoCo has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $553.56 million, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.64 million. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, research analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 22.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.