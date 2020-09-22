Analysts Set Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Target Price at $4.00

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Geron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,934,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,379. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $582.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 19,251.64% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell purchased 17,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,172.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,110 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 143,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 1,483.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

