Analysts Set Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) PT at $18.20

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several research firms have commented on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

In related news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 2,763 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $43,627.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,084.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Limoneira by 13.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Limoneira by 47.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Limoneira by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 102,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.02 million, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. Analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

