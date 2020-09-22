AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Trading Down 7.1%

AnalytixInsight Inc (CVE:ALY)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 239,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 105,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The stock has a market cap of $36.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53.

About AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY)

AnalytixInsight Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals, and media. The company operates capitalcube, an online portal that offers company analysis, such as fundamental research, portfolio evaluation, and screening tools on approximately 50,000 global equities.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for AnalytixInsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnalytixInsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.