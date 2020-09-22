ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives $277.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Cfra upgraded shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $4.41 on Thursday, hitting $313.60. 7,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.07. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $354.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total transaction of $716,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,207 shares of company stock worth $1,640,301. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in ANSYS by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.