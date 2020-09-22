Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00.

AIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks raised Apartment Investment and Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Apartment Investment and Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James cut Apartment Investment and Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.76. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 65.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,788,000 after buying an additional 359,152 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 107.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 14.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 20,537 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 91.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 332,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 158,642 shares in the last quarter.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

