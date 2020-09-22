Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading Down 7.1%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) shares dropped 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.24 and last traded at $30.31. Approximately 567,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,070,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

APLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a current ratio of 14.72. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.23). On average, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $154,800.00. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $27,565.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,953.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,050 shares of company stock valued at $527,682 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

