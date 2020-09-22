Aphria (APHA) vs. The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Aphria to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aphria and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 0 0 N/A Aphria Competitors 133 350 401 14 2.33

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 112.84%. Given Aphria’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aphria has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria -14.89% -2.05% -1.47% Aphria Competitors -1,108.32% -257.93% -48.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s rivals have a beta of 2.57, meaning that their average share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aphria and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $405.96 million -$63.21 million -74.00 Aphria Competitors $219.52 million -$13.00 million 2.02

Aphria has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Aphria rivals beat Aphria on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

