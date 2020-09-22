Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aphria.

Get Aphria alerts:

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million.

NASDAQ APHA traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $4.54. 3,691,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,154,496. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.13.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aphria (APHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.