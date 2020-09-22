Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aphria.
Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million.
Aphria Company Profile
Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.
