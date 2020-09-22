Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) to announce $116.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.88 million. Aphria posted sales of $95.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year sales of $521.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $496.29 million to $542.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $645.15 million, with estimates ranging from $589.48 million to $741.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aphria.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 14.89%.

Shares of NASDAQ:APHA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,691,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,495. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Aphria has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

