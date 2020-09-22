Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARAV. Piper Sandler reissued a market perform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aravive from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aravive from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aravive currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Get Aravive alerts:

Shares of ARAV opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. Aravive has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $15.62.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. Research analysts expect that Aravive will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aravive in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aravive in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.