ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Shares Down 7%

Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) traded down 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.33 and last traded at $11.36. 2,230,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 2,163,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.90.

Get ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 18.10 and a current ratio of 18.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s payout ratio is currently 91.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1,431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.