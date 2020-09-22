Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arco Platform from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arco Platform from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Arco Platform from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arco Platform from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arco Platform has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.80.

NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $856.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.26 and a beta of 0.74. Arco Platform has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $59.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 67.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 92.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

