Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) dropped 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.17. Approximately 927,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,093,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Arconic by 3.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Arconic by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,512,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,286,000 after acquiring an additional 262,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 6.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 127,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 14.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

