Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) dropped 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.17. Approximately 927,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,093,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.
ARNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Arconic by 3.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Arconic by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,512,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,286,000 after acquiring an additional 262,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 6.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 127,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 14.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)
Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.
