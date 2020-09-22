Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Down 13.2%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares fell 13.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.23 and last traded at $40.70. 667,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 586,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. WBB Securities lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $992.59 million, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 341.76% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $451,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after acquiring an additional 727,354 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 205.3% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,392,000 after acquiring an additional 537,963 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 68.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,550,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $28,747,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $11,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.