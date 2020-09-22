Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) PT Raised to $120.00 at Citigroup

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $83.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $70.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day moving average is $57.50. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 28.75 and a quick ratio of 28.75. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $72.30.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher Cabell sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $3,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,300 shares of company stock worth $10,964,562. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

