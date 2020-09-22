Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Research Coverage Started at Compass Point

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ARGO opened at $34.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.89. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

