Arqma One Day Volume Reaches $70,213.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $63,009.39 and approximately $70,213.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,533.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.64 or 0.03271763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.47 or 0.02055008 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00421327 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.08 or 0.00864644 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011767 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00047136 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00506812 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000265 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 12,557,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,512,803 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.