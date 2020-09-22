Arweave Price Reaches $2.99 on Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $99.71 million and $1.83 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $2.99 or 0.00028477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043497 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.23 or 0.04408610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009553 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034868 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

