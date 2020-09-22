Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) shares fell 10.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.36. 1,714,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 2,030,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

A number of research firms have commented on PUMP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen raised shares of Asante Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $5.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $106.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Asante Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Asante Solutions news, Director Mark Stephen Berg purchased 12,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $74,994.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,994.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. AJO LP bought a new stake in Asante Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,301,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 3,935.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 325,447 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 992.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 109,180 shares during the last quarter.

Asante Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

