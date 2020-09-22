Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,957.36

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,957.36 ($38.64) and last traded at GBX 2,750 ($35.93), with a volume of 524574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,884 ($37.68).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,790 ($36.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price (up previously from GBX 2,700 ($35.28)) on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,559.29 ($33.44).

The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,694.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,352.26.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

