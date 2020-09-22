Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) Research Coverage Started at Gabelli

Gabelli started coverage on shares of Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASRT. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Get Assertio Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Assertio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assertio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Assertio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Assertio Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in Assertio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Assertio Therapeutics by 5,626.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 118,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Therapeutics Company Profile

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.