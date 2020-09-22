Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) Research Coverage Started at Gabelli

Gabelli started coverage on shares of Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASRT. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Assertio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.71.
Assertio Therapeutics Company Profile
Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.
