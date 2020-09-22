ATC Coin (ATCC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $164.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 91.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. ATC Coin has a market cap of $723,989.39 and $164.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00414717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011902 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000467 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000356 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,306,903 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

