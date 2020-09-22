Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATO. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.25.

ATO opened at $92.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.70 and a 200 day moving average of $100.53. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.27. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,863,000 after acquiring an additional 288,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,075,000 after acquiring an additional 472,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,981,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 57,002 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,736,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,382,000 after purchasing an additional 70,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,576,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,460,000 after purchasing an additional 115,901 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

