Auctus Market Cap Reaches $3.04 Million (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Auctus has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $26,068.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus token can currently be bought for about $0.0908 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00043423 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $456.67 or 0.04363494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009568 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00056673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034565 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,538,858 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

