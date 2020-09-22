Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Shares Down 12.8%

Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) shares fell 12.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.13. 561,170 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 411,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUTO. Barrington Research raised Autoweb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley raised Autoweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.15 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The firm has a market cap of $41.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 50.53% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Autoweb Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

