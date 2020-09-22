Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avangrid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Avangrid from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.43.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.32. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,295,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,739,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth $29,861,000. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 637,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,353,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

