Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Trading Down 5.8%

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 3,254,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 11,951,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AYTU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Aytu Bioscience in a report on Thursday, August 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $156.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39.
About Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU)
Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.
Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.