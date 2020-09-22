Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Trading Down 5.8%

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 3,254,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 11,951,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AYTU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Aytu Bioscience in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $156.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aytu Bioscience by 52.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aytu Bioscience by 38.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Aytu Bioscience by 145.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aytu Bioscience by 437.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

